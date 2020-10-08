NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday morning:

For your information, the only drive-up testing scheduled today is in North Kona at the University of Nations for students, faculty, staff and close contacts. This testing is needed to identify positive cases and stop the spread of the coronavirus within this institution and our community. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

No new cases were reported at the University of the Nations Kona on Wednesday. 492 tests were completed yesterday.