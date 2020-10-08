BIVN graphic features the number of active cases reported by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Wednesday, and yesterday's map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii Island COVID-19 Thursday Update
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Drive-up testing will continue today at the University of Nations Kona for students, faculty, staff and close contacts.
NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.
(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday morning:
For your information, the only drive-up testing scheduled today is in North Kona at the University of Nations for students, faculty, staff and close contacts. This testing is needed to identify positive cases and stop the spread of the coronavirus within this institution and our community. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
No new cases were reported at the University of the Nations Kona on Wednesday. 492 tests were completed yesterday.
