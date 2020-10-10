UPDATE – (8:45 a.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message on Saturday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fourteen (14). At this date, for Hawaii Island, nine (9) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-seven (37) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends. On scheduled testing, two drive-up district tests are scheduled for today. A district test is defined as one that is open to the public. One in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center and the other in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Park in Waikoloa Village. Hours for both locations are from 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Your participation in testing is important as the spread of the coronavirus cannot be stopped without your help. The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – Two drive-up COVID-19 tests are scheduled for today, one in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Park in Waikoloa Village, and the other in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center. Hours for both sites will be from 9 a.m to 1 p.m., County officials say.

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” the County of Hawaiʻi says. “No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

Hilo Medical Center says 37 total deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred on Hawaiʻi island.

27 from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home outbreak

3 from Life Care Center Hilo outbreak

6 from the community at the Hilo Medical Center

1 from the community at the Kona Community Hospital

County officials remind that the “preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated to help prevent the spread of the virus. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.”