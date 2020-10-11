(BIVN) – The Board of Directors of Nā Leo o Hawaiʻi was made aware of the federal investigation of Nā Leo TV on Thursday, the same day FBI agents executed a search warrant at the public access television studio on Mohouli Street in Hilo.

In a media release that was shared on Saturday, board members say they met with Nā Leo TV President/CEO, Stacy Higa, “who assured the Board that management and staff are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

According to Board Chair, Claude Onizuka, “The Board is satisfied with the level of cooperation provided to date and will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure full cooperation with the investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the Board is unable to share more information at this time. However, the Board is pleased to note that all staff will continue with their assigned duties and that Nā Leo TV has resumed its normal operations, subject to prevailing COVID-related guidelines.”

Although details of the investigation have not been revealed by the FBI, the bureau did confirm that other locations on Oʻahu were reportedly searched in connection with the investigation on the same day.