UPDATE – (10:45 a.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is five (5). An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is presently monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, nine (9) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-seven (37) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends.

On scheduled testing, a district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 this morning ‘til noon. A spot test, which is not open to the general public, is also scheduled today in North Kona at the Laʻilani Complex for complex residents. A district test is scheduled tomorrow, Tuesday, for Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot from 10 in the morning ‘til 2 in the afternoon. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, increased testing will continue throughout the Island. When you are tested know that you are helping to stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you.

The Hawaii Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.