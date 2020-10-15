(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials are ready to accept out-of-state travelers to Hawaiʻi starting today, but there are still concerns over potential “weak links” in enforcing the rules.

During Wednesday’s emergency Hawaiʻi County Council meeting on the restart of trans-Pacific travel, Mayor Harry Kim explained that the responsibility falls on the County to enforce the mandatory quarantine for those who do not participate in the pre-travel testing program.

When it comes to the designated quarantine location, council chair Aaron Chung asked the mayor, “who’s going to send them there?”

“They go on their own,” answered Kim.

“If you look at that program, its so full of holes,” the mayor continued. “Let’s say a person is infected. Who’s going to check them, or if it’s possible to check them, from here to there, from the airport, whether they stop at the stores, restaurants or the beach, or wherever. There’s no way that we can do that.”

“It’s a major weak link,” Mayor Kim said.

Corporation Counsel Joe Kamelamela did affirm to the council that the County has the legal right to enforce both the testing protocols and the quarantine. Kamelamela said at least three courts have upheld the orders, and Hawaiʻi County has been involved in one of the legal challenges.