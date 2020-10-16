(BIVN) – Tourists returned to the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole on Thursday, as Hawaiʻi reopened to out-of-state arrivals under the pre-travel COVID-19 testing program.

Under the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program, travelers now have the option of taking a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a trusted testing partner. With a negative result for COVID-19, travelers are allowed to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Hawaiʻi County is also requiring a second antigen test for travelers upon arrival.

Dr. Scott Miscovich, MD, the president and founder of Premier Medical Group Hawaii, explained the process during a video interview at the airport.