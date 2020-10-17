UPDATE – (12:45 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Saturday, and one new death.

(BIVN) – From the corrected Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Saturday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twelve (12). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends.

On today’s testing, a district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in Kaʻu at the Kahuku Park in Ocean View from 9 this morning ‘til 2 this afternoon. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

For your information, the State of Hawaii Pre-Testing Program for Trans-Pacific travel is now open. As a reminder for Hawaii Island only those travelers in the pre-test program are required to take a second test upon arrival.

Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated for all to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

Thank you for listening and have a safe day.