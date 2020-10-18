(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Sunday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fourteen (14). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Please do your part to stop the spread of this virus.

On testing, no testing is scheduled for today. A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated for all to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

Thank you for listening and have a weekend.