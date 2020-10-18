BIVN graphic features the number of new cases as reported by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Sunday morning, and yesterday's map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Sunday Update: 14 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Fourteen (14) new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Hawaiʻi island on Sunday morning. No testing is scheduled for today
(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Sunday morning:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fourteen (14). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Please do your part to stop the spread of this virus.
On testing, no testing is scheduled for today. A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated for all to follow in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect our family, friends and community. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.
(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Sunday morning: