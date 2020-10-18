Special Weather Statement Issued Ahead Of Nuisance Coastal Flooding
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - The National Weather Service in Honolulu is advising the public of the possibility of nuisance coastal flooding during the early mornings of Monday and Tuesday.
(BIVN) – Nuisance coastal flooding is expected the next couple days in Hawaiʻi as high water levels coincide with astronomical tides, forecasters say.
From a Special Weather Statement issued Sunday by the National Weather Service in Honolulu:
Observed ocean water levels continue to be much higher than predicted, by up to 10 inches in some areas. Combined with high astronomical tides associated with the new moon, nuisance coastal flooding is expected during high tides during the early morning Monday and Tuesday. The observed water level at Honolulu Harbor early this morning during high tide was 3.16 feet, which is the highest daily mean water level ever observed at that location.
Main impacts from the high water levels will occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, some minor coastal erosion, and salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low- lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure.
From a Special Weather Statement issued Sunday by the National Weather Service in Honolulu: