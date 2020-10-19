image of interactive map courtesy USGS, labels added by BIVN
Tsunami Warning After Alaska Earthquake, No Threat To Hawaiʻi
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no threat to Hawaiʻi following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that occurred in the vicinity of Sand Point Alaska.
UPDATE – The Tsunami Warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula has been downgraded to an Advisory. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that a tsunami with a height of 1.5 ft was observed at King Cove, and a 2 ft wave was seen at Sand Point, AK.
(BIVN) – A Tsunami Warning has been issued for an area of the Pacific Ocean following a Magnitude 7.4 earthquake off Alaska, but emergency officials say there is no threat to Hawaiʻi.
This message was distributed by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday shortly after the earthquake occurred:
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has occurred at approximately 10:55 am HST in the vicinity of Sand Point Alaska.
PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawaii.
You will be informed should conditions change.
UPDATE – (11:32 a.m.) – A Pacific Tsunami Warning Center message issued at 1 p.m. Alaska time (11 a.m. Hawaiʻi time) stated that a Tsunami Warning is in effect for “South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)”
At the time the message was issued, the PTWC stated that “for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated.”
UPDATE – (11:33 a.m.) – At 11:31 a.m. HST, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message, revising the magnitude of the earthquake up to a Magnitude 7.5.
The Tsunami Warning remains in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center recommended these actions if you are in a tsunami warning area:
Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation.
Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.
Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location.
If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot.
Boat operators: Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet. If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents.
Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami.
Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no threat to Hawaiʻi following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that occurred in the vicinity of Sand Point Alaska.
UPDATE – The Tsunami Warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula has been downgraded to an Advisory. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that a tsunami with a height of 1.5 ft was observed at King Cove, and a 2 ft wave was seen at Sand Point, AK.
(BIVN) – A Tsunami Warning has been issued for an area of the Pacific Ocean following a Magnitude 7.4 earthquake off Alaska, but emergency officials say there is no threat to Hawaiʻi.
This message was distributed by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday shortly after the earthquake occurred:
UPDATE – (11:32 a.m.) – A Pacific Tsunami Warning Center message issued at 1 p.m. Alaska time (11 a.m. Hawaiʻi time) stated that a Tsunami Warning is in effect for “South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)”
At the time the message was issued, the PTWC stated that “for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated.”
UPDATE – (11:33 a.m.) – At 11:31 a.m. HST, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message, revising the magnitude of the earthquake up to a Magnitude 7.5.
The Tsunami Warning remains in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center recommended these actions if you are in a tsunami warning area: