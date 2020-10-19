UPDATE – The Tsunami Warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula has been downgraded to an Advisory. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that a tsunami with a height of 1.5 ft was observed at King Cove, and a 2 ft wave was seen at Sand Point, AK.

(BIVN) – A Tsunami Warning has been issued for an area of the Pacific Ocean following a Magnitude 7.4 earthquake off Alaska, but emergency officials say there is no threat to Hawaiʻi.

This message was distributed by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday shortly after the earthquake occurred:

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has occurred at approximately 10:55 am HST in the vicinity of Sand Point Alaska. PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawaii. You will be informed should conditions change.

UPDATE – (11:32 a.m.) – A Pacific Tsunami Warning Center message issued at 1 p.m. Alaska time (11 a.m. Hawaiʻi time) stated that a Tsunami Warning is in effect for “South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)”

At the time the message was issued, the PTWC stated that “for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated.”

UPDATE – (11:33 a.m.) – At 11:31 a.m. HST, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message, revising the magnitude of the earthquake up to a Magnitude 7.5.

The Tsunami Warning remains in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center recommended these actions if you are in a tsunami warning area: