(BIVN) – There is no public testing set for today on Hawaiʻi island, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports, although an ʻOhana food service will be held in Kona.

From the civil defense morning radio message on testing:

On testing for today, a spot test – which is not open to the public – is scheduled at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center. Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. An ʻOhana food service is also scheduled in North Kona at the Kekuaokalani Gym at the Old Kona Airport. Distribution begins at 10 this morning.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available on Friday, October 23, at the Keauhou Shopping Center in Kona from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will also be free testing on Saturday, October 24, at Hawaiian Ocean View Estates’ Kahuku Park in Kaʻū from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There has been an increase in new COVID-19 cases identified in the Ocean View zip code area over the last week.

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay for individuals being tested,” the County of Hawaiʻi says. “Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”