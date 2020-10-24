(BIVN) – The earthquake swarm near the summit of Kīlauea volcano continued Saturday morning.

The location of the shallow seismicity is beneath the northeastern tip of the Ka‘ōiki fault system, about 1 mile west of Nāmakanipaio Campground, on the north side of Highway 11 within the boundary of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Yesterday, scientists said the earthquakes are occurring in a cluster about 1 mile wide and 1 to 3 miles below the surface.

The largest of the earthquakes to occur in the swarm was a Magnitude 3.5 that rumbled at 5:08 a.m. this morning.

Kīlauea is not erupting. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the alert level remains at GREEN/NORMAL, and stated that there is no significant hazard from the shallow earthquakes.

“Clustering of shallow earthquakes in this region does not mean an eruption is imminent,” USGS HVO said in an information statement released on Friday. “HVO has recorded shallow earthquakes in this area for many decades across several eruptive cycles at both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa. Other monitoring data streams for Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, including ground deformation, gas, and imagery, show no signs of increased activity.”

The information statement referenced a Volcano Watch article from 2012, Why do swarms of earthquakes occur around the Ka‘ōiki Pali? From the article: