Hawaii Island COVID-19 Testing Update For Saturday, Oct. 24
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There will be free drive-through testing today at Hawaiian Ocean View Estates in Kaʻū, officials say.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following radio message on Saturday morning, reminding residents that free COVID-19 testing will be available in Kaʻū today, at Kahuku Park in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.
From civil defense:
On testing for today, a district test – which is open to the public – is scheduled at Kaʻū at the Kahuku Park in Ocean View from 9 in the morning to to 1 this afternoon
Understand that the importance of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Thank you for listening and have a safe weekend.
An update on the newly reported COVID-19 cases in the State and County of Hawaiʻi is expected by noon today.
