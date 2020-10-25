UPDATE – (12:45 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Sunday reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and three (3) new deaths.

There appears to be a new cluster of cases identified in the area of Pepeʻekeo along the Hāmākua coast. On Friday, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that a spot test was conducted at the Kauhale Olu Apartments. The Pepeʻekeo zip code today jumped to 22 cases of COVID-19.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

(Pepeʻekeo) 22 cases 96740 (Kona) – 111 cases

(BIVN) – A high number of new COVID-19 cases were reported on Hawaiʻi island on Sunday. From the Hawaii County Civil Defense radio message issued late this morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fifty-one (51). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. For your information, the high numbers we are experiencing are concentrated in housing areas in North Kona and South Hilo Districts. These numbers reflect the ongoing testing policies to identify clusters of positive cases so they can be isolated and treated to prevent the spread of the virus. The County will continue to identify and expand testing in areas based on known or suspected clusters. Please know the importance of getting tested. Thank you for your cooperation in supporting the testing programs; you can make a difference. On testing for tomorrow, Monday, a district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled for North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center in Kona. Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical to stop the spread of the virus and are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. Please accept this kuleana to protect our family, friends and community to make Hawaii Safe.

There is no testing scheduled for today on Hawaiʻi island.