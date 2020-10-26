(BIVN) – Coffee leaf rust, or CLR – a devastating pathogen that sickens trees and can reduce coffee yields by up to 80 percent – appears to have arrived in Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture says CLR has been tentatively found on Maui, with confirmatory tests underway.

From the Hawaiʻi DOA:

Coffee leaf rust (CLR) has been tentatively identified on coffee plant samples collected on Maui. The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) this afternoon received preliminary results from University of Hawai`i, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (UH-CTAHR) identifying the fungus on plants collected from managed and wild coffee in the Haiku area. Samples have also been sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Identification Services on the Mainland for official confirmation of this federally regulated pathogen. CLR is one of the most devastating pests of coffee plants and is established in all of the other major coffee growing areas of the world, but had not previously been found in Hawai`i. On October 21, 2020, leaves from managed coffee in the Haiku area of Maui displaying CLR symptoms were turned in to the Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) on Maui. Subsequent surveys in the area found plants with symptoms at three additional locations, two of which were in wild coffee. HDOA has sent a memo to members of the coffee industry throughout the state to alert them to the situation. Currently, HDOA is continuing its efforts to survey on Maui and is extending those efforts statewide as well. “It is unknown at this time how the rust got to coffee plants on Maui or how long it has been there,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawai`i Board of Agriculture. “We appreciate the assistance of the multiple agencies that are helping us to determine the extent of this infestation and how coffee leaf rust may have been introduced into the state.” CLR can cause severe defoliation of coffee plants. Infected leaves drop prematurely, greatly reducing the plant’s photosynthetic capacity. Vegetative and berry growth are reduced depending on the intensity of rust in the current year. Long-term effects of rust may include dieback, which can have a significant impact on the following year’s yield, with some researchers estimating losses between 30 percent and 80 percent.