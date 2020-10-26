BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Monday Update
by Big Island Video News

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There was a much lower number of new cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island today (9) compared to the number reported yesterday (51).
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Sunday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Nine (9) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 45 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 27 cases
96740 (Kona) – 115 cases
96737 (HOVE) – 19 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 27 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Monday:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is nine (9). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
For your information, the high numbers we are experiencing are concentrated in housing areas in North Kona and South Hilo Districts. These numbers reflect the ongoing testing policies to identify clusters of positive cases so they can be isolated and treated to prevent the spread of the virus. The County will continue to identify and expand testing in areas based on known or suspected clusters. Please know the importance of getting tested. Thank you for your cooperation in supporting the testing programs; you can make a difference. On testing for tomorrow, Tuesday, a spot test, which is not open to the public, is scheduled at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo.
Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are critical to stop the spread of the virus and are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. Please accept this kuleana to protect our family, friends and community to make Hawaii Safe.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There was a much lower number of new cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island today (9) compared to the number reported yesterday (51).
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Sunday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Nine (9) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Monday: