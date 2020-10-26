(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Sunday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Nine (9) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 45 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 27 cases

96740 (Kona) – 115 cases

96737 (HOVE) – 19 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 27 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Monday: