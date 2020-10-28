(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Wednesday reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Five (5) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. The total number of deaths statewide went down by two, from 215 to 213, after two previously reported deaths were determined to not be related to COVID-19.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 42 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message: