BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Wednesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Wednesday Update: 5 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were five (5) newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island on Wendesday, with ten (10) hospitalized.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Wednesday reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Five (5) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. The total number of deaths statewide went down by two, from 215 to 213, after two previously reported deaths were determined to not be related to COVID-19.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 42 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 28 cases
96740 (Kona) – 91 cases
96737 (HOVE) – 19 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 25 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is five (5). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
Know that the purpose of testing is to identify people with the virus so that they can be isolated and treated. The County of Hawaii has established a comprehensive testing program designed to identify these positive cases and works closely with the Department of Health to isolate and treat individuals who have been infected. For your safety, the County will continue to identify and expand testing in areas based on known or suspected clusters. Thank you for your cooperation in supporting the testing programs; you can make a difference.
On testing, a district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot from 3 ‘til 6 this afternoon. For tomorrow, Thursday, a spot test, which is not open to the public, is scheduled in South Kohala at Ke Kumu Housing.
Know that the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. Please accept this kuleana to protect our family, friends and community to make Hawaii Safe.
