(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Thursday reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Eight (8) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. The statewide total number of deaths with COVID is back up to 215.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 37 cases

(Hilo) – 37 cases 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 27 cases

(Pepeʻekeo) 27 cases 96740 (Kona) – 92 cases

(Kona) – 92 cases 96737 (HOVE) – 19 cases

(HOVE) – 19 cases 96738 (Waikoloa) – 25 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message: