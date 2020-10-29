(BIVN) – A Water Conservation Notice has been issued for Department of Water Supply customers in the abnormally dry Waimea-area of South Kohala.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says water storage in its reservoirs has decreased due to a prolonged lack of rainfall.

The Water Conservation Notice, in effect immediately and until further notice, requests customers reduce water use by at least 10 percent.

The areas under the notice include Āhualoa to Anekona Estates, including Honokaia, Pu‘ukapu, Nienie, Waimea Town, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, portions of Mana Road, portions of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19), and Waiemi Place.

Water Supply officials say the following steps will help to conserve water:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

Use water-saving devices whenever possible

Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings

Also, officials say all affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigate only during off-peak hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand, the department says.

The current U.S Drought Monitor map shows “moderate drought” on the windward side of Waimea and “severe drought” on the leeward side. The area of Kawaihae is under “extreme drought”. The only area in the entire state that is not at least abnormally dry is Kona.