Water Conservation Notice For Waimea Area Of Hawaiʻi Island
SOUTH KOHALA, Hawaiʻi - The Department of Water Supply has issued a Water Conservation Notice for South Kohala customers due to a prolonged lack of rainfall.
(BIVN) – A Water Conservation Notice has been issued for Department of Water Supply customers in the abnormally dry Waimea-area of South Kohala.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says water storage in its reservoirs has decreased due to a prolonged lack of rainfall.
The Water Conservation Notice, in effect immediately and until further notice, requests customers reduce water use by at least 10 percent.
The areas under the notice include Āhualoa to Anekona Estates, including Honokaia, Pu‘ukapu, Nienie, Waimea Town, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, portions of Mana Road, portions of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19), and Waiemi Place.
Water Supply officials say the following steps will help to conserve water:
Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes
Check faucets and pipes for leaks
Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth
Reduce showering times
Use water-saving devices whenever possible
Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings
Also, officials say all affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigate only during off-peak hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand, the department says.
The current U.S Drought Monitor map shows “moderate drought” on the windward side of Waimea and “severe drought” on the leeward side. The area of Kawaihae is under “extreme drought”. The only area in the entire state that is not at least abnormally dry is Kona.
