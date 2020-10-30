(BIVN) – Just days after the devastating coffee leaf rust, or CLR, was found in Hawaiʻi for the first time on Maui, the pathogen has also been found in Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture issued this news release on Friday morning:

Coffee leaf rust (CLR) has been confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) from coffee plant samples collected on Maui last week. Also, in response to the detection on Maui, Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) staff began statewide surveys and detected suspect plants at a residence in Hilo on Hawai`i Island on Monday. The suspect plants were tentatively identified as infected with CLR by the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Hilo late Wednesday. Samples are being sent to the USDA National Identification Services in Maryland for confirmation. CLR is one of the most devastating pests of coffee plants and is established in all major coffee growing areas of the world, but had not previously been found in Hawai`i prior to its discovery last week on Maui. “The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture and other partner agencies continue to survey the state to determine the extent of the coffee leaf rust infestation,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawai`i Board of Agriculture. “We are also trying to determine the pathway of how this fungus was introduced in to the state.”