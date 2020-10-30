(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says there will be free, district COVID-19 testing open to the public today in Kona, and an ʻohana food service in Honokaʻa today.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message:

On testing for today, there is a district tests which are open to the public, scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 in the morning ‘til noon. Thank you for your cooperation in supporting the district programs. You can make a difference. An ʻohana food service is scheduled today in Hāmākua at the Honokaʻa sports complex. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. this morning.

The County also says free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided on Monday, November 2, at the Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance,” a County news release said. “No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”