image of district testing in Kona from video by Hawaiʻi DOD
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Testing Update For Friday, Oct. 30
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A district COVID-19 test, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.
(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says there will be free, district COVID-19 testing open to the public today in Kona, and an ʻohana food service in Honokaʻa today.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message:
On testing for today, there is a district tests which are open to the public, scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 in the morning ‘til noon. Thank you for your cooperation in supporting the district programs. You can make a difference.
An ʻohana food service is scheduled today in Hāmākua at the Honokaʻa sports complex. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. this morning.
The County also says free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided on Monday, November 2, at the Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance,” a County news release said. “No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”
