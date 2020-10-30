(BIVN) – Ka‘ahakini Stream Bridge was suddenly closed to motorists on Friday, after the County of Hawaiʻi announced scouring has undermined the bridge abutment and severely compromised its integrity and stability.

The rural bridge on Old Māmalahoa Highway in Wailea will be closed until further notice, officials say, and a detour route will be available.

A Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message was issued early Friday evening, followed by this explanation from the Department of Public Works: