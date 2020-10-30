graphic by BIVN, map provided by Hawaiʻi County Dept. of Public Works
Kaʻahakini Stream Bridge Compromised, Closed for Repairs
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi issued a civil defense message on Friday afternoon, saying the rural bridge on Old Māmalahoa Highway in Wailea will be closed until further notice.
(BIVN) – Ka‘ahakini Stream Bridge was suddenly closed to motorists on Friday, after the County of Hawaiʻi announced scouring has undermined the bridge abutment and severely compromised its integrity and stability.
The rural bridge on Old Māmalahoa Highway in Wailea will be closed until further notice, officials say, and a detour route will be available.
A Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message was issued early Friday evening, followed by this explanation from the Department of Public Works:
Residents and motorists that frequent the Wailea area are advised that the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division is closing Ka‘ahakini Stream Bridge for repairs effective immediately due to scour. The scour has undermined the bridge abutment and severely compromised its integrity and stability, affecting the bridge’s ability to safely carry vehicular loads and creating an imminent threat of a bridge collapse. The bridge will remain closed until further notice.
Situated between Highway 19 and Old Mamalahoa Highway, Ka‘ahakini Stream Bridge is just beyond Kolekole Bridge. Old Māmalahoa Highway will be closed between the intersections of Chin Chuck Road and Kaiwiki Homestead Road. Road access is for local residents only. Barricades will be on either side of the bridge with signage alerting motorists of the bridge closure.
A detour route will be available traveling mauka on Chin Chuk Road to Kanna Road and Kaiwiki Homestead Road.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.
If there are any questions or concerns, please call the DPW Engineering Division at (808) 961-8327.
