(BIVN) – A 39-year-old woman died on Saturday afternoon after she was reportedly stabbed in a Hilo apartment complex by a male acquaintance, police say.

The deadly incident took place in the afternoon at the Hilo Val Hala Apartments on Puʻueo Street.

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested a suspect, 41-year-old Hilo man Davi Frank Alvarez Sr., in connection with the fatal stabbing.

According to police:

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. today (October 31), South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the Val Hala Apartment Complex located on Puueo Street in Hilo, for a report of a female who had been stabbed within her apartment. During the course of the investigation, police were able to identify Alvarez as a suspect; witnesses reported that he had left the area prior to police arrival. Extensive area checks were conducted for Alvarez in the Hilo area, and at approximately 3:35 p.m., he was located walking on Kapiolani Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation which is classified as a second-degree murder.