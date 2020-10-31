(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Saturday reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Fifteen (15) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. There were also three (3) additional death with COVID-19 reported at noon today.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases

(Hilo) – 33 cases 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 24 cases

(Pepeʻekeo) 24 cases 96740 (Kona) – 96 cases

(Kona) – 96 cases 96737 (HOVE) – 23 cases

(HOVE) – 23 cases 96738 (Waikoloa) – 24 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fifteen (15). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Know that the virus is in our community and we must make every effort to stop the spread. Gatherings associated with the upcoming holidays and the evidence that gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus make it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community to make Hawaii Safe. Know that the preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. On testing for tomorrow, Sunday, there are no tests scheduled.

A spot COVID-19 testing event – which was not open to the public – was scheduled for today in North Kona at the Laʻilani Apartments.

The State of Hawaiʻi promoted said that an expanded COVID-19 dashboard will launch on Monday. From the COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

Hawai‘i’s Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH) will launch an expanded COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. This expanded dashboard will update daily at 3 p.m. and provide access to daily COVID-19 case counts, seven-day case averages, positivity rates, and the number of deaths caused by COVID-19. The dashboard will also feature a county-by-county summary of hospital resources, including the availability of ICU beds and ventilators. It also includes graphics which depict the number of daily visitor arrivals, state tax revenues, unemployment claims, and bankruptcy filings. The expanded dashboard will also be accessible on mobile devices. “In addition to virus data, this new COVID-19 dashboard will provide a single site where users can find data on Hawai‘i’s economy, as well as additional information on travel, tourism and how hospitals are coping with the pandemic,” said HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers. HI-EMA will maintain and update the dashboard, which launched in early September, with content provided by DOH and its partners in the medical profession. “What began as a health dashboard is now evolving and maturing as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” said DOH Director Libby Char. “Measuring our progress, preparing, and planning for our entire state involves much more than counting positive cases. We appreciate HI-EMA’s work to enhance and maintain the data dashboard.”

The new dashboard can be found at this website, which is linked to the state’s COVID-19 website.