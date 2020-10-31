(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi officials are discouraging trick or treating on Halloween this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, but local police are still offering safety tips for those hwo venture out.

In early October, Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a news release, offering guidance for a safe Halloween in the time of COVID-19. The health officials recommended “celebrating with your household members at home and avoiding traditional door-to-door trick or treating where treats are handed to children or children take candy from a shared bucket.” These are high-risk activities as they can result in close contact and crowding among people outside your household, health officials said.

“It’s more important than ever to put safety first,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “Gatherings on Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day led to spikes in positive cases in Hawai‘i. This Halloween, be extra mindful as you navigate how to safely celebrate in order to keep the spread of coronavirus as low as possible during this holiday.”

Still, Hawaiʻi island police are reminding the public that COVID-19 does not present the only danger on Halloween. The police department offered these safety tips on Friday: