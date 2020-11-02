(BIVN) – Public testing for COVID-19 will take place in Hilo and Kona today.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Monday morning:

On testing for today, there are two District Tests, which are open to the public, scheduled. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. The other in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

Hours at both locations are from 9 in the morning till noon.

Thank you for your cooperation and supporting the testing programs.