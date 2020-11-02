Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Testing Update For Monday, Nov. 2
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Public testing is set today for Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot, and North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.
(BIVN) – Public testing for COVID-19 will take place in Hilo and Kona today.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Monday morning:
On testing for today, there are two District Tests, which are open to the public, scheduled. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. The other in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.
Hours at both locations are from 9 in the morning till noon.
Thank you for your cooperation and supporting the testing programs.
“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” the County of Hawaiʻi stated. “No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing. For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.”
