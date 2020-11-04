(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Of that number, twenty-one (21) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this radio message on Wednesday evening:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-one (21). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eight (8) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Condolences to their family and friends.

Know that the virus is in our community and we must make every effort to stop the spread. Gatherings associated with the upcoming holidays and the evidence that gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus make it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawaii Safe.

Know that the preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department.

On testing for tomorrow, Thursday, a Spot Test, which is not open to the public, is scheduled in South Kohala at the Ke Kumu Place in Waikoloa Village.

Thank you for listening have a safe day.