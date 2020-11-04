BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Wednesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Wednesday Update: 21 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island on Wednesday, with eight (8) hospitalized.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Of that number, twenty-one (21) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this radio message on Wednesday evening:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-one (21). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eight (8) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Condolences to their family and friends.
Know that the virus is in our community and we must make every effort to stop the spread. Gatherings associated with the upcoming holidays and the evidence that gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus make it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawaii Safe.
Know that the preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department.
On testing for tomorrow, Thursday, a Spot Test, which is not open to the public, is scheduled in South Kohala at the Ke Kumu Place in Waikoloa Village.
Thank you for listening have a safe day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island on Wednesday, with eight (8) hospitalized.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Of that number, twenty-one (21) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this radio message on Wednesday evening:
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases: