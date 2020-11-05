(BIVN) – The 41-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman to death at the Hilo Val Hala Apartments on Puʻueo Street appeared in District Court on Wednesday.

Last week, police charged Davi Franklin Alvarez Sr. with second-degree murder, after victim Noelle Keala Tamiko Buffett was found dead in her apartment bedroom. The incident occurred on Halloween afternoon.

An autopsy performed on November 2 concluded that Buffett died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, and the manner of death was ruled homicide, police say.

Judge Kanani Laubach ordered a mental exam be done to evaluate Alvarez’ fitness and capacity, and set the next court appearance for December 22.

Alvarez remains in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center on $1 million bail.