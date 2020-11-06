(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park issued a news release today, announcing that new wayfinding signage has been unveiled around Kilauea volcano. From the National Park Service:

Visitors who explore the summit of Kīlauea can now learn about the dramatic 2018 eruption and navigate their way between destinations on the volcano with the help of new informative wayfinding signs.

Thirty new signs, funded by the park’s non-profit partner, the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and the National Park Foundation, interpret the 2018 summit collapse and eruption. Many of the attractive new wayfinding signs share Hawaiian place names and directions to trails and fascinating volcanic features, like steam vents and sulfur deposits. Others include models of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) that reveal the geologic changes to the summit area over time.

The signs were designed and installed by staff and volunteers on the park’s Interpretation & Education team. They are strategically placed around the summit of Kīlauea and at the Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai. A new upright orientation sign will soon be installed at the Kahuku Unit, with information about the eight trails, a map and other useful information, bringing the total number of new park signs to 31.

“We think everyone from first-time visitors to long-time park devotees will be as pleased as we are with the beautiful new signs and the information that they convey,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “We deeply appreciate the support from Friends and the National Park Foundation to fund the project,” Loh said.