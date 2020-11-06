UPDATE – (3:20 p.m.) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at 3 p.m. on Friday. Of that number, twenty-one (21) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 25 cases

(Hilo) – 25 cases 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 28 cases

(Pepeʻekeo) 28 cases 96740 (Kona) – 109 cases

(Kona) – 109 cases 96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 13 cases

(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is Twenty-one (21). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eleven (11) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Know that the virus is in our community and we must do all we can to stop the spread. Gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus making it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawaii Safe. These preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department. On testing for tomorrow, Saturday, a Targeted Test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon.

The County of Hawaiʻi is also letting the public know that there will be no COVID-19 testing in Hilo on Saturday, November 7. However, there will be free drive-through testing that day in Kona at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.