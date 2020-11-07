(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is eleven (11). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.

Know that the virus is in our community and we must do all we can to stop the spread. Gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus making it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Businesses are especially urged to follow these measures and to ensure their employees and customers are complying with the law. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawaii Safe.

These preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department.

On testing for tomorrow, Sunday, there is no testing scheduled.

Thank you for listening have a safe day.