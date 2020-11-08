BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Sunday Update: 19 New Cases Reported
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - For the second day in a row, 128 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide by the Department of Health.
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 statewide after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Of that number, nineteen (19) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 184 new cases reported in the past 14 days on the Big Island. One new death was also reported today in the State of Hawaiʻi.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 23 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 13 cases
96740 (Kona) – 85 cases
96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 15 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is nineteen (19). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii Island has seen an increase of positive cases in recent weeks. Most of these recent cases are not travel related which means the virus is being transmitted within the community. Data from the Department of Health shows the majority of these cases have been identified as West Hawaii based. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area is being scheduled. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the coronavirus. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus.
This high increase of the coronavirus is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
