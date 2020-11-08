(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 statewide after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Of that number, nineteen (19) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 184 new cases reported in the past 14 days on the Big Island. One new death was also reported today in the State of Hawaiʻi.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 23 cases

(Hilo) – 23 cases 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 13 cases

(Pepeʻekeo) 13 cases 96740 (Kona) – 85 cases

(Kona) – 85 cases 96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 15 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: