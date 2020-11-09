HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaii Island Humane Society program includes vaccinations, routine lab tests, and deworming, to name a few things.
(BIVN) – A new program that provides basic veterinary care to pets in need of assistance is making its way around Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society’s Community Pet Support Program, initiated in partnership with the John R. Peterson Foundation, first reached out to the residents of Kamakana Village, a senior housing complex in Kona, to offer free veterinary services to the residents there. The non-profit animal welfare organization says it will be traveling around the island to bring those same services to Naʻalehu, Kohala, Laupahoehoe, Waikoloa, Ocean View, Honaunau and Paʻauilo over the next two months.
The Community Pet Support Program includes vaccinations, routine lab tests, deworming, flea and tick preventatives and addressing routine health maintenance issues.
photo courtesy Hawaii Island Humane Society
“Our main goal with the Community Pet Support Program is to preserve families by providing services and resources to help keep pets in homes. We would not be able to do this expanded outreach into the community without the support of the John R. Peterson Foundation,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Dr. Beth Jose.
“The John R. Peterson Foundation was established in 2020 with the mission to ensure better, longer lives for companion animals. The Foundation strives to tackle and alleviate those conditions that cause animals to be placed into shelters and rescues. Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Community Pet Support Program tied in perfectly into mission and values,” said Catherine Chow, Chief Executive Officer, John R. Peterson Foundation.
In a news release announcing the pet support program, it was also reported that the West Hawaii Humane Society is expanding its spay/neuter program. From the news release:
The heart of Hawaii Island Humane Society’s mission is to eliminate pet overpopulation and increasing the availability of spay and neuter services is one of the best ways to do that on Hawaii Island. The West Hawaii Humane Society is providing the financial resources to expand Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Spay & Neuter program and providing equipment that will increase its ability to rehabilitate pets coming into the shelters.
“Thanks to Ginger Towle and the Board of Directors of the West Hawaii Humane Society, we are excited to open up new appointment times to the public for free spays and neuters. Services are available at our shelters in Keaau, Waimea and Kona, and will also be available on our Mobile “Waggin” at locations around the island, said Hawaii Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Dr. Beth Jose
Hawaii Island Humane Society is staffed with two licensed veterinarians, serving both East Hawaii and West Hawaii, and supported with trained, professional veterinary assistants. The veterinary team follows guidelines set by nationally recognized organizations regarding high-quality, high volume spay/neuter clinics.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting www.hihs.org and clicking on the Services Tab, then selecting Spay and Neuter or Community Vet Care or by emailing petsupport@hihs.org or calling 808-217-0154.
All appointments must be scheduled in advance and are open to healthy owned dogs and cats only. Two pets per family will be accommodated. Each pet must have its own appointment. . Animals other than dogs and cats, unhealthy animals or those with contagious illnesses will not be accepted.
The Hawaii Island Humane Society has performed nearly 50,000 spay and neuter surgeries in the last 9 years.
