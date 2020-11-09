(BIVN) – A new program that provides basic veterinary care to pets in need of assistance is making its way around Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society’s Community Pet Support Program, initiated in partnership with the John R. Peterson Foundation, first reached out to the residents of Kamakana Village, a senior housing complex in Kona, to offer free veterinary services to the residents there. The non-profit animal welfare organization says it will be traveling around the island to bring those same services to Naʻalehu, Kohala, Laupahoehoe, Waikoloa, Ocean View, Honaunau and Paʻauilo over the next two months.

The Community Pet Support Program includes vaccinations, routine lab tests, deworming, flea and tick preventatives and addressing routine health maintenance issues.

“Our main goal with the Community Pet Support Program is to preserve families by providing services and resources to help keep pets in homes. We would not be able to do this expanded outreach into the community without the support of the John R. Peterson Foundation,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Dr. Beth Jose.

“The John R. Peterson Foundation was established in 2020 with the mission to ensure better, longer lives for companion animals. The Foundation strives to tackle and alleviate those conditions that cause animals to be placed into shelters and rescues. Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Community Pet Support Program tied in perfectly into mission and values,” said Catherine Chow, Chief Executive Officer, John R. Peterson Foundation.

In a news release announcing the pet support program, it was also reported that the West Hawaii Humane Society is expanding its spay/neuter program.