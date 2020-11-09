(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 statewide after 3 p.m. on Monday. Of that number, four (4) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 179 new cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 23 cases

(Hilo) – 23 cases 96740 (Kona) – 83 cases

(Kona) – 83 cases 96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 16 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is four (4). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island has seen a large increase of positive cases in recent weeks. Most of these recent cases are not travel related which means the virus is being transmitted within the community. Your help is needed to help protect our families. Data from the Department of Health clearly shows that the majority of those now being affected on Hawaii Island are between 1 and 40 years of age and are West Hawaii based. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area is being scheduled. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the coronavirus. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus. This high increase of the coronavirus is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies. On testing for tomorrow, Tuesday, there are no tests scheduled. However, an ʻOhana food service is scheduled in Kaʻu at the Naʻalehu Hongwanji Temple. Thank you for listening have a safe week.

UPDATE – (4:30 p.m.) – According to Kona Community Hospital, five (5) total COVID-positive patients are hospitalized. Three (3) are in the ICU, and two (2) are in the “Med Surg acute care unit”. The hospital says two (2) ventilators are in use for COVID patients.