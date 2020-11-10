BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Tuesday Update
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There was no public COVID-19 testing today but the free district testing events will resume in Kona and Hilo on Wednesday, the County says.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 statewide after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Of that number, four (4) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 179 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
UPDATE – (4:30 p.m.) – The health department also reported the COVID-related death of a male on O‘ahu who was 60-69 years old and who was hospitalized with underlying medical conditions. The health department noted that this was the second day in a row with double digit cases.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 23 cases
96740 (Kona) – 84 cases
96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 16 cases
96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 12 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is four (4). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii Island has seen an increase of positive cases in recent weeks. Most of these recent cases are not travel related which means the virus is being transmitted within the community. Data from the Department of Health clearly shows that the majority of those now being affected on Hawaii Island are between the ages of 1 and 40 years and are West Hawaii based. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area is being scheduled. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the coronavirus. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus and helping to protect our families and community.
This high increase of the coronavirus is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
On testing for tomorrow, Wednesday, two District Tests, which are open to the public, are scheduled. One in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center and the other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium. An `Ohana food service is scheduled in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium.
on at
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: