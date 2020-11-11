(BIVN) – A fatal structure fire Tuesday morning in Hāmākua is under investigation.

From a Hawaiʻi Island Police news release:

Police and Fire officials were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m. today for a reported structure fire at a residence on Kalaniai Road in Kalopa Mauka. Responding personnel found the single-story trailer-type structure fully engulfed in flames. After firefighters extinguished the flames, a severely burnt body was discovered in the remnants.

Police say the Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation, which is currently classified as a fire and a coroner’s inquest.

The identity of the victim and cause of the fire are still under investigation, police say. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381 or email Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.