BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Thursday Update: 15 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Officials say the recent high increase COVID-19 "is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings."
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 statewide after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Of that number, fifteen (15) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 205 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 22 cases
96740 (Kona) – 91 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 13 cases
96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 17 cases
96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 15 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fifteen (15). At this date, for Hawaii Island, twelve (12) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii Island has seen a large increase of positive cases in recent weeks. Most of these recent cases are not travel related which means the virus is being transmitted within the community. Data from the Department of Health clearly shows that the majority of those now being affected on Hawaii Island are between the ages of 1 and 40 years and are West Hawaii based. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area is being scheduled. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Testing is free at all county test sites, bring your medical card if you have one. Do know that you do not need to be symptomatic to be tested and all will be tested. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus and helping to protect our families and community.
This high increase of the coronavirus is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The community needs your help. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
On testing for tomorrow, Friday, a District Test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. An `Ohana food service is also scheduled in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Skate Park.
