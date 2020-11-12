WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The largest outdoor resort area on Hawaiʻi island reopens on Friday, November 13.
photo courtesy Hilton Waikoloa Village
(BIVN) – The Hilton Waikoloa Village announced on Thursday that it will welcome guests back to its 62-acre oceanfront resort on Friday, November 13.
“We are happy to reopen our doors and be welcoming both our guests and Team Members back to our hotel,” said David Givens, general manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village. “Our iconic resort has been enhanced by Hilton CleanStay and EventReady standards to provide peace-of-mind for leisure and group customers.”
As the largest outdoor resort on Hawaiʻi island, the Hilton Waikoloa Village says there is “plenty of space for social distancing and a breath of fresh air,” as it resumes operations in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. “With winding garden walkways, meandering pools and waterways, and lush outdoor areas, guests will find many open spaces across the resort to enjoy the sunshine and sea breeze,” a resort news release stated.
Also, the resort’s popular luau, “Legends of Hawaii Luau – Our Big Island Story”, will relaunch with additional safety protocols on November 22.
photo courtesy Hilton Waikoloa Village
On reopening, the hotel says it will feature these amenities:
CLEANLINESS AND DISINFECTION
Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection delivers an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties across the world. Elevated processes and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help Hilton Waikoloa Village guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. Standards for Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, “knock and go” dropped-off room service, and flexible housekeeping options.
CONTACTLESS CHECK-IN
Guests who desire a contactless arrival experience can check-in, choose their room, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check-out using their mobile devices through the free Hilton Honors mobile app. For a traditional check-in, physical distancing measures will be in place directing guests on how to move through the in-person check-in and check-out process in a safe way.
MEETINGS & EVENTS
Hilton Waikoloa Village is committed to creating event experiences that are clean, flexible, safe and socially responsible. Hilton EventReady with CleanStay provides curated solutions with creative food and beverage, thoughtful technology resources, elevated standards and practices with redesigned spaces for physical distancing, and reimagined ways to meet and gather to create a safe and comfortable environment for event planners and their attendees.
AMENITIES
Guests can explore Hawaii’s vibrant culture through programming including classes for learning hula, playing the ukulele and making flower leis. Rejuvenating outdoor exercise classes are also available, as well as the resort’s brand-new stand-up paddleboard yoga classes which are conducted in the lagoon.
