(BIVN) – The Hilton Waikoloa Village announced on Thursday that it will welcome guests back to its 62-acre oceanfront resort on Friday, November 13.

“We are happy to reopen our doors and be welcoming both our guests and Team Members back to our hotel,” said David Givens, general manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village. “Our iconic resort has been enhanced by Hilton CleanStay and EventReady standards to provide peace-of-mind for leisure and group customers.”

As the largest outdoor resort on Hawaiʻi island, the Hilton Waikoloa Village says there is “plenty of space for social distancing and a breath of fresh air,” as it resumes operations in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. “With winding garden walkways, meandering pools and waterways, and lush outdoor areas, guests will find many open spaces across the resort to enjoy the sunshine and sea breeze,” a resort news release stated.

Also, the resort’s popular luau, “Legends of Hawaii Luau – Our Big Island Story”, will relaunch with additional safety protocols on November 22.

On reopening, the hotel says it will feature these amenities: