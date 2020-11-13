(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is eight (8). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Island has seen continued community transmitted cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. Department of Health data indicates that the new cases are concentrated in West Hawaii and in people under forty years old. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area, is being scheduled. At county test sites, you do not need to be symptomatic to be tested and testing is free, but please bring your medical card if you have one. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus and helping to protect our families and community.

This increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The community needs your help. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.

On testing for tomorrow, Saturday, two District Tests, which is open to the public, are scheduled. One in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center and the other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium.

Thank you for listening and have a safe weekend.