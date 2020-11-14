(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 statewide after 3 p.m. on Saturday. Of that number, twelve (12) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 196 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 20 cases

96740 (Kona) – 94 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 13 cases

96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 11 cases

96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 15 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: