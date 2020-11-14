BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Saturday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Saturday Update: 12 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Saturday, November 14.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 statewide after 3 p.m. on Saturday. Of that number, twelve (12) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 196 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 20 cases
96740 (Kona) – 94 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 13 cases
96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 11 cases
96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 15 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twelve (12). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii Island has seen continued community transmitted cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. Department of Health data indicates that the new cases are concentrated in West Hawaii and in people under forty years old. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area, is being scheduled. At county test sites, you do not need to be symptomatic to be tested and testing is free, but please bring your medical card if you have one. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus and helping to protect our families and community.
This increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The community needs your help. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
On testing for tomorrow, Sunday, no tests are scheduled.
