BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Monday Update
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports the number of new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island is six. Ten are hospitalized.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Monday. Six (6) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 178 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 20 cases
96740 (Kona) – 79 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases
96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 15 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is six (6). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolence to their family and friends and gratitude to those that cared for them during their illness.
Hawaii Island has seen increased community transmitted cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. Department of Health data indicates that the new cases are concentrated in West Hawaii and in many people under forty years old. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area, is being scheduled. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus and helping to protect our families and community. We need your help to keep this virus from hurting our community further.
This increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and with the coming holidays and traditional gatherings demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The community needs your help. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
On testing for tomorrow, Tuesday, there are no tests scheduled. However, an ʻOhana food service is scheduled at the Cooper Center in Volcano Village.
