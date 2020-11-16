BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii Island COVID-19 Sunday Update: 9 New Cases, 1 Death
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The State of Hawaiʻi did not report any COVID data to the public today, but the County of Hawaiʻi did share the number of newly identified cases on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health did not report any COVID-19 data to the public on Sunday, citing a shift in its “data window” this weekend, although the County of Hawaiʻi still managed to share the number of newly identified cases on the Big Island.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is nine (9). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolence to their family and friends and gratitude to those that cared for them during their illness.
Hawaii Island has seen increased community transmitted cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. Department of Health data indicates that the new cases are concentrated in West Hawaii and in many people under forty years old. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area, is being scheduled. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus and helping to protect our families and community. We need your help to keep this virus from hurting our community further.
This increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and with the coming holidays and traditional gatherings demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The community needs your help. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
On testing for tomorrow, Monday, a District Test is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.
Thank you for listening and have a safe day.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) says that starting on Monday, at will return to reporting the daily COVID-19 numbers at noon.
“This additional time provides DOH and its partners a more sustainable data timeline and allows for greater accuracy in reporting COVID-19 statistics,” the State explained. “It also makes Hawai‘i’s data timeline more consistent with the timeline of other states, counties, and municipalities across the country.”
