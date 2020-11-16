(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health did not report any COVID-19 data to the public on Sunday, citing a shift in its “data window” this weekend, although the County of Hawaiʻi still managed to share the number of newly identified cases on the Big Island.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is nine (9). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolence to their family and friends and gratitude to those that cared for them during their illness.

Hawaii Island has seen increased community transmitted cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. Department of Health data indicates that the new cases are concentrated in West Hawaii and in many people under forty years old. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area, is being scheduled. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of this virus and helping to protect our families and community. We need your help to keep this virus from hurting our community further.

This increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and with the coming holidays and traditional gatherings demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The community needs your help. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.

On testing for tomorrow, Monday, a District Test is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

Thank you for listening and have a safe day.