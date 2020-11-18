Detour In Effect As Hilo “Singing Bridge” Undergoes Emergency Repairs
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Wailuku River Bridge will have a traffic control shift which will allow only Honokaʻa bound traffic on the bridge, State officials say.
(BIVN) – Emergency repairs on the Wailuku River Bridge – aka the Singing Bridge – will continue to detour traffic, officials say.
The sudden closure of one lane on the Singing Bridge was announced in a Tuesday evening civil defense message. At the time, County officials said the Bayfront Highway was closed until further notice to Hāmākua-bound traffic from Pauahi Street to Waianuenue Avenue.
The detour was reversed on Wednesday, according to a State of Hawaiʻi message.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation:
The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public that Hilo bound traffic on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) will be detoured through County’s Hau and Wainaku Streets due to emergency repairs to girders on Wailuku (Singing) Bridge. Signage has been placed to direct drivers to the detour route.
Wailuku River Bridge will have a traffic control shift which will allow only Honokaa bound traffic on the bridge.
The need for emergency repairs to the makai bridge girders (i.e., the beams supporting the deck) was found as crews completed spall repairs to the deck of the bridge. The spall repairs began in September 2020 to repair exposed concrete. Rehabilitation of the bridge is scheduled in 2024.
