(BIVN) – Emergency repairs on the Wailuku River Bridge – aka the Singing Bridge – will continue to detour traffic, officials say.

The sudden closure of one lane on the Singing Bridge was announced in a Tuesday evening civil defense message. At the time, County officials said the Bayfront Highway was closed until further notice to Hāmākua-bound traffic from Pauahi Street to Waianuenue Avenue.

The detour was reversed on Wednesday, according to a State of Hawaiʻi message.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation: