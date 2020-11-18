BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Wednesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Wednesday Update
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports only two new cases of COVID-19 identified on the Big Island as of noon on Wednesday.
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Wednesday. Only two (2) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
One new COVID-related death was also reported.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 175 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 20 cases
96740 (Kona) – 77 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases
96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 15 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is two (2). At this date, for Hawaii Island, nine (9) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii Island has seen increased community transmitted cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. Know this increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and with the coming holidays and traditional gatherings demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. Only with your help can we stop the spread of the virus. The community needs your help. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
On testing for tomorrow, Thursday, a Targeted Test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Skate Park in Waikoloa Village. A Spot test, which is not open to the public, is also scheduled at the Kau Hale Olu Apartments in South Hilo. An ʻOhana food service is also scheduled in North Kona at the Old Airport Pavilion.
graphic by BIVN