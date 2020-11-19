Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Thursday Update: 9 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The total number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the State of Hawaiʻi climbed up to 107 as of noon on Thursday.

(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at noon on Thursday. Nine (9) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 186 cases reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 20 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 80 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases
  • 96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 15 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is nine (9). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eight (8) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Island has seen an increase in both community transmitted and travel related cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. Know this increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and with the coming holidays and traditional gatherings demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. Residents returning from travel should be especially cautious when interacting with others. The community needs your help to stop the spread of the virus. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.

On testing for tomorrow, Friday, a District Test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center in Kailua-Kona. An ʻOhana food service is also scheduled in Puna at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa.

Thank you for listening and have a safe day.