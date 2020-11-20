BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii Island COVID-19 Friday Update: 13 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported thirteen (13) new cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island on Friday, part of the 95 new cases statewide.
(BIVN) – One (1) COVID-19 related death and 95 new cases were reported in the State of Hawaiʻi today at noon. Thirteen new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has added one new death to its count, “involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions. He had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital. The death had been announced yesterday by PSD,” state officials said.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 156 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases
96740 (Kona) – 61 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases
96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 12 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is thirteen (13). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eight (8) are hospitalized. These numbers reflect the information provided on the Department of Health Dashboard which is updated at noon on weekdays. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii Island has seen an increase in both community transmitted and travel related cases of Coronavirus in recent weeks. Know this increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and with the coming holidays and traditional gatherings demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. Residents returning from travel should be especially cautious when interacting with others. The community needs your help to stop the spread of the virus. Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawaii Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.
On testing for tomorrow, Saturday, a District Test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium and a Targeted Test, which is also open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center.
