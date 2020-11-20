(BIVN) – One (1) COVID-19 related death and 95 new cases were reported in the State of Hawaiʻi today at noon. Thirteen new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has added one new death to its count, “involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions. He had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital. The death had been announced yesterday by PSD,” state officials said.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 156 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases

(Hilo) – 17 cases 96740 (Kona) – 61 cases

(Kona) – 61 cases 96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases

(Waikoloa) – 12 cases 96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 12 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: