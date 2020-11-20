(BIVN) – Governor David Ige held a news conference on Thursday to announce a change to the pre-travel testing program, starting on November 24.

Now, travelers wishing to bypass the 14-day mandatory quarantine must have their COVID-19 test results – from a trusted testing partner – prior to departure for the State of Hawaiʻi. If test results are not available before boarding the final leg of the trip, Governor Ige said, the traveler must quarantine for 14 days or the length of the stay, whichever is shorter.

The Governor says the new policy applies to “domestic transpacific flights and international flights departing from locations in which the State of Hawaiʻi pre-testing programs are in place.”

“We’re taking this added safety precaution now in response to the dramatically increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the continental United States and around the world. The health of our residents and visitors is our primary concern, especially as more people travel to Hawaiʻi to celebrate the holidays,” said Gov. Ige.

During the same news conference, the Governor announced a new pre-travel testing program for Canada. The State reported: