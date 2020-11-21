(BIVN) – The number of COVID-related deaths in the State of Hawaiʻi increased by seven (7) on Saturday, as the health department reported 163 new cases as of noon. Fifteen (15) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 150 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 16 cases

96740 (Kona) – 55 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases

96737 (Hawaiian Ocean View Estates) – 12 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: