(BIVN) – There were 123 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Fourteen (14) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. There were also two (2) additional COVID-related deaths statewide.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 153 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 16 cases

(Hilo) – 16 cases 96740 (Kona) – 55 cases

(Kona) – 55 cases 96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: