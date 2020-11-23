(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory was issued by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Monday, following a weekend of heavy rains that soaked the windward side of the Big Island.

From the Hawaiʻi DOH Clean Water Branch:

The recent heavy rains has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, a High Surf Advisory was also in effect for east-facing shores.